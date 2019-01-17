Chairman LC welcomes new medical officers, filling up vacant posts of doctors

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 16:
Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali on Wednesday welcomed the issuance of selection list of medical officers and filling up of the majority of vacant positions of doctors in far-flung areas of Ladakh region.
According to an official, he expressed gratitude to the Governor and his administration for the move, which, he said, will help in overcoming the shortage of the Medical Officers in far-flung areas of the Ladakh region and in the entire the State.
The Chairman desired that the Department of Health should ensure the presence of all the selected Medical Officers at the respective place of their postings.
He extended his best wishes to all the doctors posted in Kargil district and ensured all possible help during their stay in the district.