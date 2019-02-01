Chairman LC urges students to work hard to acquire knowledge

Rising Kashmir NewsAMMU, JANUARY 31:
J Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali on Thursday urged students to work hard for their bright future and focus on acquiring knowledge so that they can play their role in the nation-building process.
As per an official, the Chairman LC was addressing students at the annual day function of a School here.
Ex-legislator Gulchain Singh Charak, and a large number of school children and their parents were also present on the occasion.
Chairman LC stressed upon the students to inculcate reading habits and prepare themselves for the competitive exams. Calling hard an indispensable ingredient for success, he urged students to burn midnight's oil for fairing better in life.
He appreciated the school management for setting up the quality school in Jammu. He suggested the management to set up school branches in other parts of the state like in Ladakh region.
The school administration had organized a grand programme to celebrate its annual day wherein students showcased their talent by performing a variety of entertainment programmes, which had its hues from various parts of the state.