Chairman LC reviews facilities for Kargil students in Srinagar, Jammu hostels

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 07:
Chairman Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali, on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the boarding and lodging facilities being provided to the students of Kargil district in the hostels at Jammu and Srinagar.
As per an official, the Chairman stressed upon the upgradation and maintenance of the hostels. He directed Tribal Affairs Department to expedite the works for maintenance and upkeep of the Youth Hostels for the students of Kargil at Jammu and Srinagar. He specifically issued directions for providing facilities in the Lugnak youth hostel on priority.
The meeting was attended by CEC LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Secretary Tribal Affairs Abdul Majid Bhat, Executive Councilor, Tourism and Zanaskar Affairs, TashiPhunsuq, Councilors Kachoo Ahmad Ali Khan, StenzinLakhpa, Director Tribal Affairs, Dr Mushtaq Ahamd besides students of Alswaj and Lugnuk Youth Hostel, the official added.
The Chairman Legislative Council directed the LAHDC Kargil to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tribal Affairs Department for maintenance and upkeep of these Hostels for providing better facilities to the Tribal Students of Kargil.
He further directed the Tribal Affairs Department to keep transit facilities provision at the hostels for stay of the students visiting Jammu and Srinagar from Ladakh.
Secretary Tribal Affairs said that rules are being framed to bring people having knowledge of Hotel Management and Housekeeping so that better management of the Hostels is ensured. Furthermore, he desired that the Department of Tribal Affairs may be allowed to take over the proposed Girls Hostel at Jammu to ensure all-round facilities as per the standard protocol of the Department.
The representatives of the student organizations requested for the extension of the dates for filling up forms for accord of sanction to scholarship, the official added.
The Secretary Tribal Affairs disclosed that a cutoff date may be made public through official website of the department for the convenience of the students.
Regarding the release of scholarship, Director Tribal Affairs informed that the scholarship for the current year is being released in the first instance and the previous liabilities will be cleared afterwards, said the official.