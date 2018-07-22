Chairman LC inaugurates Zanskar folk festival

Calls for strengthening age-old ethos of communal harmony, brotherhood
Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, JULY 21:
Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali inaugurated Zanskar folk festival at Dak Bungalow Padum here.
The festival was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Kargil and All India Radio (AIR) Kargil in which around 200 artists from Zanskar sub-division and different parts of Kargil and Leh districts presented their folk music and dance forms.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil Tsering Gyalpo, Councilor Padum Skalzang Wangyal, Nominated Councilor and Former EC Zanskar Affairs Punchoq Tashi, Deputy Director General AIR Kargil Jai Prakash, SDM Zanskar Rakesh Kumar, President Buddhist Association Zanskar Tsewang Chostar, President Muslim Association Zanskar Ghulam Mohiuddin, Former Member Minority Commission Lama Chombel Zotpa, Gyapo Zangla Nima Nurboo besides other concerned were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, the Chairman while appreciating the efforts of the organizers expressed hope that the step will go a long in reiterating the importance of the preservation and promotion of the various folk music and dance forms of Ladakh region with particular reference to Zanskar valley.
He said that apart from folk music and dance forms, cultural ethos of communal harmony, humility, brotherhood, mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence need to be practised and endorsed which forms the essence of the multiethnic culture of the region.
The Chairman urged upon JKAACL and AIR to take further steps in organizing similar cultural exchange programmes in other parts of Leh and Kargil districts which he said will help in further strengthening the bonds of communal harmony in the region.
Councilor Padum Skalzang Wangyal, Nominated Councilor and Former EC Zanskar Affairs Punchoq Tashi and President Buddhist Association Zanskar Tsewang Chostar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of such cultural events which they said would play an instrumental role in giving a fillip to cultural tourism in Zanskar valley.
Among others, who were present on the occasion included prominent citizens, representatives of various religious, political, social and cultural organizations and a large number men and women folk.
Tenzin Lamo and Tsewang Rigzin conducted the proceedings while as Special Officer for Cultural Activities Kargil Muhammad Ali Tak delivered the vote of thanks.