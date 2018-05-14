Chairman LC inaugurates Badminton tourney

KARGIL, MAY 13:
Chairman Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali inaugurated 3 days Badminton tournament by District Police under Civic Action Programme at Indoor Stadium, here today.
88 players including students of different educational institutions as well as amateur players under Senior and Junior categories are participating in the sporting event.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman while appreciating the efforts of District Police for organizing the tournament expressed hope that the event would prove instrumental in giving boost to police public relations in the district. He also hailed the endeavours of District Police particularly SSP Kargil, Tsering Gylapo for carrying out the renovation and face-lifting of police infrastructure in the district.
The Chairman urged upon the youngsters to actively practise games and sports while maintaining a healthy balance between studies and games adding they can also strive hard to pursue a career in the sporting world.
Haji Anayat said that steps are afoot to develop Kargil as a promising winter sports destination in the country and reputed holiday makers, celebrities, sports professionals and other people of eminence are being brought to the district in near future. He said that surveys are being conducted to explore possibilities in this regard.
Earlier, SSP Kargil Tsering Gylapo highlighted the aim and objectives of the sporting event. He said that the tournament is a part of the small sporting events at the Police Station Level and has been held with the twin objective of channelizing energy and talent of the youth in the right direction besides to give impetus to police public relations in the area.
Deputy SP DAR, Tsering Sandup, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma, In-charge Police Post Bazar Kargil Haji Muhammad Feroze Khuddam, officers of the district and police administration, players and a large number of sporting enthusiasts were present on the occasion.