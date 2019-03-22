Chairman LC greets people on Navrouz, Holi

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali, has greeted people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Navrouz and Holi.
As per an official, he prayed that these festivals of New Year and colours bring peace and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular and the whole nation in general.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali, has greeted people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Navrouz and Holi.
As per an official, he prayed that these festivals of New Year and colours bring peace and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular and the whole nation in general.