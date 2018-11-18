Chairman LC for active participation of youngsters in sports

Distributes medals among participants of Khelo India
Distributes medals among participants of Khelo India
Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, NOVEMBER 17:
Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali today highlighted the need to encourage active participation of youngsters in sports activities in educational institutions so as to inculcate in them the spirit of competitiveness, discipline, teamwork and patriotism.
The Chairman stated this while addressing the concluding cum presentation ceremony of the sporting events organized by the Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Kargil under Khelo India Sports for Peace and Development at Auditorium Hall Kargil here today.
Haji Anayat hailed the ZPEO Kargil and his team for having successfully organized the sporting activities under Khelo India and expressed optimism that the step will go a long way in inculcating the virtues of coordination, competition and determination among the young boys and girls besides increasing their level of fitness.
The Chairman further stated that sporting activities produce active, resilient, high-spirited and competitive citizens and urged the students to make it a point that their sporting pursuits go hand in hand with their studies.
Haji Anayat Ali directed the concerned officers to bring in coordination at different levels besides ensuring the optimum utilization of funds under different Central and State sponsored schemes.
Later the Chairman distributed 200 Gold, Silver and Bronze medals among boys and girls who had participated in various sporting categories like Boxing, Taekwondo and Karate.
Meanwhile, 18 teams comprising of 300 students from different schools were given winner and runner-up trophies, medals and certificates.
Principal Girls Higher Secondary School Kargil P.D Sharma, former Deputy Director Central Youth Services and Sports Haji Mirza Hussain, ZPEO Kargil Haji Muhammad Jaffar Dass, Zonal Physical Officers from different zones, Principals, Headmasters and players were present on the occasion.
Pertinently around 2000 boys and girls from different Government and private educational institutions across Kargil Zone had participated in the 16 days sporting events held under Khelo India.