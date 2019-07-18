Chairman KVIC meets Governor

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

The official spokesperson said that Saxena discussed with Governor about the promotion and implementation of programs for the development of Khadi and other Village industries in the rural areas. They also discussed success of KVIC’s efforts on generating capability and self-reliance amongst the poor contributing towards the establishment of a strong rural community.