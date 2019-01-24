Chairman Kashmir Society meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 23:
Farooq Renzushah, Chairman Kashmir Society, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
As per an official, Renzushah brought into the notice of Governor, the need to revamp education system and Sufiyat be made compulsory so that coming generations could be given value-based education and taught importance of a love, peace and tranquility.
He requested Governor that Shahar-e-Khaas in Srinagar be declared a Heritage city; State GST may be abolished; special package for Handloom and Handicrafts sectors be formulated; renovation of deteriorating holy Sufi shrines; promote Sufi Tourism in the State; Radio Kashmir, Doordarshan, Cultural Academy may be directed to revive the importance of Sufi Awaliyas and Qalenders who have contributed towards enriching literature and spreading message of love in Kashmir as well as Jammu; Nallah Maaran which was converted to road may be converted back to its original canal status with two premier roads on its banks to stop complete death of Dal lake; ensuring full utilization of Hydro Resources of State and promotion of J&K Scouts and Guides movement.
Governor assured due consideration to all the demands raised by Renzushah and urged him to continuously work towards betterment of the Society.