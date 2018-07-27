Chairman JKSHRC visits DDC, PCR Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 26:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) J&K State Chairman Justice Bilal Nazki paid visit to Police Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, PCR Kashmir.
Justice Bilal Nazki went around reviewing the facilities being provided at DDC Srinagar. He was briefed about the functioning of the Centre and maintaining of OPD and IPD facility at DDC by a team of dedicated professionals.
Justice Nazki interacted with the patients particularly those who were addicted to heroin and expressed his surprise at the rising trend of drug abusers especially heroine in the valley which is very expensive.
Pertinent to mention that heroin is an expensive drug, that costs about Rs 3000 to Rs 3500 per gram. Usually patients from affluent backgrounds can afford to buy a drug like heroine but the patients from lower economic strata resort to theft and other criminal activities to finance their odd habit of consuming heroine.
Justice Bilal Nazki suggested that treatment cost at Rehabilitation Centre for economically weaker sections needs to be sponsored. He said that it is extremely unfortunate that girls have also started abusing higher order drugs. Besides, no such Rehabilitation facilities are available for them which is the need of hour.
Justice Nazki also had a group discussion with families of substance abusers. Many grievances were shared by the family members with Justice Nazki. He suggested that we must face this challenge collectively as a society.