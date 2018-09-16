Chairman J&K Bank meets Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 15:
Sh. Parvez Ahmed, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The Chairman made a detailed presentation about the initiatives of the Bank like strengthening of the balance sheet, Transparency in functioning and professionalization of the Board of the Bank. He apprised Governor of the various prospective areas identified by the Bank to enhance productive lending of Rs. 11000 Cr in J&K over a period of next 3-4 years which shall be driven by sectors like housing, agriculture, horticulture, SME, Gold Loans etc. Chairman requested Governor to take up the matter of bringing the horticulture sector within the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna to protect the farmers in the horticulture sector which too at times is affected by the vagaries of unseasonal climate.
Governor assured support to the initiatives of the J&K bank for raising the standard of living of the people of the state and urged the Chairman to lead the Bank in playing a catalytic role in the development of the economy of the State besides being at the forefront of driving financial inclusion and digitization to facilitate the common people across all regions.