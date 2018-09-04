Chairman J&K Bank meets Governor

Srinagar, September 3:
Parvez Ahmed, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Ahmed extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Ahmed apprised the Governor about the steps initiated by the Bank in the past year for expanding its services, increasing its infrastructure and promoting digital economy. He informed that the Bank is in the process to establish a network of 34 Ultra Small Branches to provide Basic Banking services to all 111 villages of Leh District. The Ultra Small Branch named as JK Bank Easy Payment Unit is a step towards increasing outreach in remote areas to offer basic banking facilities.It shall be a Full time operational Unit run by an official of the position of an Assistant Banking Associate supported by a Banking Facilitator to provide Basic Services viz. Deposit, Withdrawal, Fund Transfer, Loan Repayments, Balance Inquiry, Collection of forms for Account Opening, and Lead generation for loans.
Governor urged Ahmed to provide targeted financial support to identified segments of the State’s economy including the craftsmen, weavers, artisans, horticulturists, and entrepreneurs particularly the Women Self Help Groups who have viable proposals to set up business units and stressed the Bank’s high responsibility to play a pivotal role in speeding up the growth and development of the State. He advised Chairman Parvez Ahmed to consolidate the Bank’s functioning on every front and clean up all bad debts.
The Chairman presented a cheque of Rs. 11 crore to the Governor. This amount has been donated by employees of J&K Bank as a contribution towards Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor were present on the occasion.