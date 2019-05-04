Chairman JK Bank for focused growth, sustained profitability

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK Bank Officers organise felicitation ceremony

JK Bank Officers in Jammu region who were recently elevated in the career progression oganised a felicitation function.

Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed was also felicitated in presence of DK Pandoh, Rahul Bansal, and Vikram Gujral Directors on Board of Bank, Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo and R K Chhiber, President Sunil Gupta, Vice Presidents Sudhir Gupta, Shareesh Sharma, Narjay Gupta, Mohammad Shafi Salroo, Sajjad Hussain Malik, AP Singh and a large number of elevated officers of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion Parvez Ahmed said, “Given the pace of retirements in the next five years, it is important for us to put in place a robust plan of succession. Potential leaders are required to be mentored to create a strong leadership pipeline. Some of these works have been implemented; some are already in progress with a concrete action plan which includes expansion of our network in rest of India and to start overseas branches. ”

The Chairman added,” Despite the outstanding successes achieved thus far wherein we have achieved one of the fastest turnaround in the banking industry with seven continuous quarters of profit after a loss of seismic proportions for a bank of our size, I strongly believe that JK bank’s best years lie ahead. I have every confidence that together we can take the Bank to the next level of performance”.

“The promotions”, he added “have been well deserved and earned by you with your sincere hard work and dedication. At the same time it is my advice to you all that the environment continues to remain challenging and dynamic so we have to align ourselves, re-invent ourselves and most essentially retain our leadership in the market. The skill set of the employees needs to be upgraded in line with the changing operating environment on a continuous basis.

“J&K Bank is the banker of first choice for the people of J&K state as it holds a systemic importance for its economy. With only around 15-20% population availing credit from the banking system, opportunities are galore lying untapped for scripting a new era of growth and profitability for this wonderful institution and also for rescripting economic lives of people of the state. Let us all work with a sense of purpose and pride in giving back to our own people through our best services. This is possible when we listen to our conscience, work with honest spirit and cooperation, taking charge of our actions in the service of our customers”. Advised the Chairman to the elevated officers and top management team, present on the occasion.”

Expressing his views on the occasion, Executive President Mr P.K. Tickoo appreciated the role of Parvez Ahmed for his leadership qualities in steering the bank out of bad phase. He said, “Chairman’s futuristic approach has brought a sea change in the social and economic development scenario of J&K state. Under his visionary leadership with out of the box solutions Bank is destined to touch new heights with highest standards of professionalism.”

R.K.Chhibber, Executive President eulogized the role of Chairman for focusing on socio economic issues with inclusive growth. “Chairman’s vision of development for the state and ensuring economic prosperity for every household of the state is appreciable and his ideology has shown us a way to emulate our steps in”.

Assistant Vice President Varinder kour who presented the welcome and gratitude address to the Chairman and Board of the Bank on behalf of the elevated officers of Jammu region said,”In a period of highly turbulent situation that the bank was in, no one in the bank could have dreamt about elevations and career progression but the reality is that with his dynamic and compassionate leadership Parvez Saihb has not only turned around the bank, achieved a record turnover of 1.60 lac crore, strengthened the Brand and Emotional Equity of the Bank but has also fast tracked the succession planning exercise with promotions across all levels maintained to boost the morale of the officers and staff of the bank.

The felicitation was followed by scintillating performances by renowned Sufi Singer Lakhwinder Wadali, of Wadali Brothers family, Dogri folk performances by Sh Ghulam Mohammad Dansalia and his team and a budding artist Vanshika Jaral, of Jammu. The show was hosted by the celebrity RJ Shwetima from Radio Mirchi Jammu.