Chairman J&K Bank, ex-legislators, others call on Advisor Sharma

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed Friday called on Advisor to the Governor K K Sharma and discussed several issues related to financial sector of the State.

While interacting with the Chairman, the Advisor maintained that JK Bank has played a vital role in the economic development of the State. The role of the bank has been phenomenal in addressing the unemployment issue as it has provided jobs to thousands of youth of the State, he said.

During the meeting, the Chairman J&K bank raised various issues to which the Advisor said all the issues will be looked into.

Meanwhile, former legislators Yawar Dilawar Mir and Mohammad Ashraf Mir also called on the Advisor and apprised him with the various issues confronting their respective assembly constituencies.

The Advisor said that their issues will be looked into.

Later, various public deputations from different areas of the Valley also called on the Advisor who apprised him with their grievances.