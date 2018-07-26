Chairman JK Bank calls on Advisor Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 25th:
The Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Parvez Ahmed called on the Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here today.
He apprised the Advisor regarding various initiatives taken by the Bank for the uplift of weaker sections of the society.
The Chairman also informed the Advisor regarding overall functioning of the bank.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the Bank has a big responsibility to play its role in speeding up the growth and development of the State.