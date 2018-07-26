About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chairman JK Bank calls on Advisor Ganai

Published at July 26, 2018 01:31 AM 0Comment(s)231views


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR, JULY 25th:

 The Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Parvez Ahmed called on the Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here today.
He apprised the Advisor regarding various initiatives taken by the Bank for the uplift of weaker sections of the society.
The Chairman also informed the Advisor regarding overall functioning of the bank.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the Bank has a big responsibility to play its role in speeding up the growth and development of the State.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top