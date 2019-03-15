Chairman DLSA visits District Jail Anantnag, takes stock of facilities

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman District Legal Services Authority, (Principal District & Sessions Judge), Anantnag Mohammad Ashraf Malik Thursday visited district jail to take stock of the facilities being provided to the prisoners by the Jail authorities here at District Jail.

The Secretary (DLSA), Rafia Hassan Khaki also accompanied the Chairman (DLSA).

The official spokesperson said that the prisoners apprised him about various problems being faced by them with regard to Medicare facilities and working of Legal Aid Camp at district Jail.

The Chairman and Secretary DLSA informed the prisoners about their legal rights. The Chairman heard the grievances and problems of the prisoners with patience and assured them that the matter will be taken up with the Deputy Commissioner for redressal of the same.

