Chairman BOPEE, others meet Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, February 6:
Mohd. Ashraf Bukhari, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
As per an official, Bukhari briefed Governor about the functioning of the Board, the schedule of conduct of Entrance Tests and process of making selection of candidates for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in the State.
Governor emphasised maintenance of high standards of professionalism in the conduct of examinations and emphasised optimum use of new technologies to bring about more efficiency, transparency and speed inorganising Entrance Tests and in carrying out subsequent admission processes.
The official said that a delegation of Doctors Association Jammu, led by its President Dr. Balvinder Singh, also met Governor and requested him that offence against On duty doctors or damage to hospital infrastructure may be made a non-bail able offence.
They also asked for making provision for creation of hospital security force for safety and security of doctors and hospital property; caderisation of Medical Officers into Medical Officer, seniorMedical Officer and supervising/Head Medical officer; caderisation of consultants into consultants, senior consultants and chief consultants; positioning of one chief consultant, two senior consultants and one consultant in every district hospital; salary of doctors as per working hours; financial and other incentives to doctors working in far flung areas; installation of MRI machines and latest equipment for blood investigations at all district hospitals; expediting the process for identifying hard and difficult areas for selection in PG courses and the need for formulating a clear transfer policy.
Governor assured the Delegation appropriate consideration of its demands and urged them to work dedicatedly towards improving health care system in the State, the official added.