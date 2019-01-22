Chairman and CEO J&K Bank condoles the Demise of Branch Manager

J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, on behalf of all the members of J&K Bank Family expressed condolences on the untimely demise of Mohammad Yousuf Khanday, Senior Executive, lastly posted as Branch Head B/U Turkawangam in Shopian Kashmir.
Expressing solidarity to the bereaved family, the Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed said, “I am deeply pained and saddened to learn about the untimely demise of our colleague, Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Khanday who was heading one of our Business Units in Shopian. He was an excellent human resource who had risen from the ranks by his hard work and sincerity to the level of Business Unit Head. Though the void created in the family of the officer cannot be filled yet as per precedence the Bank will do everything possible to support the family benevolently. We pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear the loss.”
The Chairman added that it was an irreparable loss to the Bank & the members of the JK Bank family and all the staff members of the Bank stand by the bereaved family members of the departed officer.