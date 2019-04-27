Chairman Amity meets Singh, discusses JK’s education scenario

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Amity University / Amity Pacific Forum, Dr Ajit K. Nagpal, who is also the Convener of the Task Force on Health Sector Reforms for the State of Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed with him a host of education and health related issues, particularly in the context of the J&K education scenario.

As per a statement issued here, Nagpal, who is associated with one of the India's most upcoming universities in the private sector which has its campuses spread across the country and abroad, offered inputs on a number of issues, including the streamlining of the Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme for the students from Jammu & Kashmir.

He also informed the Minister about the distinguished achievements of several of the students from Jammu & Kashmir studying outside the State and India.

As for the health sector, Singh shared several of his inputs for selecting and sustaining the teaching faculty in the new Centrally-funded Government Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir, for which the first academic session is proposed to start from this year.

While on the one hand, he suggested that there could be a certain deterrent mechanism, as followed in some other States of the country, to prevent the brain-drain of medicos from the State, on the other hand, certain incentives could also be envisaged to hold them back.

Nagpal, who has in the past served as one of the founder Directors of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Kashmir in 1970s, disclosed that he had prepared a road-map for medical education policy as well as for Public Private Partnership in healthcare and said that he would share the same with the concerned officials and quarters, the statement read.

