Chahrum of Afzal held at Ganderbal

March 06, 2019 |

Recalling the immense contributions of veteran party leader Late Qazi Mohammad Afzal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday termed him one of the saner voices in state’s political landscape whose pro-people works will be remembered for times to come.

Taking part in late Qazi Afzal’s Rasm-e-Chahrum, a delegation of senior PDP leaders led by party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura paid glowing tributes to the party leader at his native village in District Ganderbal.

The delegation comprising of Nizam ud din Bhat, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Noor Mohammad, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Dr Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Yasin, Abdul Qayoom, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Haji Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and several others also highlighted the services Late Afzal rendered for Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and how in spite of his age, he never missed a chance to highlight the issues being faced by the people of his constituency and sought their redressal on priority.

Speaking on the occasion, PDP leaders said the pro-people polices of Qazi Mohammad Afzal will be remembered for times to come and the way in which people in thousands are paying tributes to their leader is enough proof of the fact that his legacy will continue to thrive and prosper.

Congregational fateha was offered and solidarity was expressed with the bereaved family on the occasion.