Chaharum of KNS editor’s father observed

February 10, 2019


Srinagar, Feb 09 :

Kashmir News Service (KNS) Editor-in-Chief Mohd Aslam Bhat’s father’s Chaharum was today observed at his native village Shehlal in Handwara.
A large number of people from different walks of life visited the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
Bhat, meanwhile, thanked all those people from different political, social and other walks of life who visited him or called him over phone paying condolences. “In this hour of grief, when I am devastated by the father’s demise. All those who visited me made me feel like strong to bear this loss,” Bhat said.
He also thanked the officials of Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Shaharbeen, Doordarshan and all other editors and reporters and non-editorial staff of newspapers for standing with him in this hour of grief. (KNS)

 

