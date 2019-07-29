Chadoora police cracks whip on drug peddlers, arrest 3

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three drug peddlers were arrested by police in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police spokesman said in a statement that acting on a tip off, the Police Station Chadoora raided residences of some drug peddlers at Nagam and arrested three of them, identified as Bilal Reshi son of Mohd Reshi resident of Dalipora Nagam, Imtiyaz Gola son of Yousuf Gola resident of Babawani Nagam and Irshad Ahmad son of Gulla Yatoo. The anti-drug initiative of the Chadoora police has been widely appreciated by the general public of the area, the spokesman said.

He said that the people of the area while lauding action of the police against drug abuse have urged to intensify the drive further so that the menace of drug peddling is curbed effectively in the area.

“People of the area have offered wholehearted cooperation to the police in its crusade against drug peddlers. The drug addiction menace among youth has spread on an alarming proportion, which was ruining the career of budding youth besides causing a slow death to them,” he said.

“Parents of the area are of the view that if they failed to eradicate drug menace instantly, the future generation was bound to get ruined, for which lapse, posterity would never forgive them,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, local Masjid Imams of Nagam have appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on the activities of their wards so that they do not get influenced and entangled in vicious circle of drug peddlers. (KNS)