CG reviews functioning of evacuee property department

Srinagar, August 01:
Custodian General J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today reviewed the functioning of Evacuee Property Department Kashmir during a meeting here today.
Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir, all Deputy Custodians, besides all Field Inspectors of Kashmir Division were present in the meeting.
The Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir apprised the Custodian General regarding revenue realization, removal of encroachments, illegal occupations besides status of ongoing /proposed projects to be taken for execution.
The Custodian General while reviewing the functioning Evacuee Property Department appreciated the officers and field functionaries of the department for recovery of Rs. 4008.68 lakh during the year 2017-18 in both divisions including a compensation amount of Rs. 21.42 crore which was pending before concerned Collectors since long. Further an amount of Rs. 430.92 lakh has been recovered as against the target of Rs. 1398.50 lakh for the year 2018-19 in respect of Kashmir Division till date.
The Custodian General directed the officials of the department to work with added dedication for the protection and best management of the evacuee property. He directed them to keep a proper eye on the evacuee property so that same is not grabbed or encroached upon by the land grabbers or unscrupulous elements.
He further directed to act for notifying the evacuee property structures where-ever raised on the evacuee land without obtaining any orders and permission from the competent authority particularly located in Tengpora Bypass Batmaloo, Panzi Nara and Berthana in Srinagar city.
The Custodian General also called for the launch of a special drive for recovery of rental arrears/premium amount from individuals/Government Departments, besides to recover compensation amount in respect of evacuee land acquired for various purposes pending before various Collectors of Kashmir Division within a period of 15 days.
During the meeting, a Committee was constituted to conduct an inspection of evacuee land occupied by the Sheep Husbandry Department at Kralpathri and submit suggestions for utilization of extra land by the department and present rent being paid/outstanding against the said department and recovery thereof.
The Committee was tasked to submit an action taken report within 15 days positively in this regard.
Further, a Committee already constituted and headed by Deputy Custodian Headquarters Srinagar shall monitor the progress of Digitization of Evacuee Property Records, the meeting was told.
The Custodian General directed that all codal formalities which include obtaining of NOCs from concerned departments in respect of ongoing proposed projects shall be completed within 15 days so that work on the approved projects is started at an earliest.
He also a report regarding the quantum of extra land occupied by various persons and allottees at Majeed Bagh Baghat Barzulla.