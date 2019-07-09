CET could be considered if all states get same syllabus: AICTE

July 09, 2019 | Agencies

A common entrance test (CET) for admission in engineering courses like NEET in the medical field could be considered once there is a common curriculum in all the states, AICTE chairman Anil Sahashrabuddhe said Tuesday.



Replying to a question whether NEET (National Eligibity-cum Entrance Test) would apply for engineering courses, he told reporters here the AICTE had thought of having the CET two years ago.



But, the states had different syllabus and many did not have a common curriculum, so efforts were put on the back-burner, he said.



When brought to his notice on the perception that engineering courses were losing sheen and becoming less lucrative, the official said it was a wrong perception and added that courses were not losing the sheen.



In fact, he said, engineering courses were becoming versatile and sought after as many IAS officers have a background in engineering, he said.



To a question on the drop in seats for engineering, Sahasrabudhe said it was due to closure of nearly 90 colleges where there has been no admission of students in the last three years.