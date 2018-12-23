Certificates distributed among Stenography pass-outs at ICSC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 22:
A certificate distribution program was organized on Saturday at the conclusion of one-year diploma course in Stenography here at Islamia College of Science & Commerce (ICSC).
Principal Professor (Dr) Yaseen Ahmad Shah gave away the certificates to the pass-outs.
The official spokesperson said the function was attended by teaching, non-teaching staff and students of the college.
The Principal stressed that the faculty of the Commerce shall enable the students to find jobs within and outside the State by exploring their best offices.
In all, 25 students were enrolled in the first batch of the program.
The students expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the college towards adding some value to their overall capabilities.