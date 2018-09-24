CEOJK faces staff crunch

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 22:
Weeks ahead of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, the Chief Electoral Office is facing a shortage of manpower with 50 percent of the posts lying vacant including the posts of District Electoral Officer (DEO).
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, 14 officials are to be posted at each DEO level but currently only three posts have been made available.
The rest 11 at each DEO are vacant.
At the Election Registration Officer (ERO) level, there is only one official post made available from among the six sanctioned by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Among the three official positions at the ERO level, most posts are filled by Junior Scale Elections Assistants.
At the Assistant Election Registration Officer (AERO) level, two officers are to be posted as per ECI guidelines but none of the posts has been made available.
The Association of Field Employees of Election Department (AFEED) has been protesting against the non-fulfilment of the posts.
Last month they had gone on a six days casual leave as a mark of protest.
The State also does not have a separate State Election Commission like other states to conduct the ULB and Panchayat polls.
The State government has also failed to create posts of Tehsildar Elections at the district level as per the ECI guidelines.
The AFEED has been demanding the removal of pay anomalies for various posts, citing that there would not be any major financial implication on the State budget as 50 percent of the salaries of the staff of the Chief Electoral Officer comes from the Government of India.
The Chief Electoral Officer Jammu Kashmir (CEOJK) has also reduced the sanctioned number of posts of Election Assistant (Senior Scale) from 87 for each assembly constituency to a meagre 31, adding more woes to the already staff-crunched State Electoral Office.
Sources in the CEOJK office reveal that with the vacant posts at ERO level, the preparation and maintenance of electoral rolls across the assembly constituencies in the State had been hampered.
According to sources, the vacant posts at the DEO level has been hampering the department for preparing and maintaining electoral rolls for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls.
The lack of officials at the DEO level has also been causing problems for the department in proposing rationalization of part boundaries of the constituencies of ULB and Panchayats.
An official working in the department wishing anonymity said, “In view of the security risk in these ULB and Panchayat polls, the positioning of the polling stations is very important but then deciding the position of a polling station is the job of the DEOs who are without staff.”
The official said: “The problem is that the positioning of the polling stations would be done now by the ECI officials along with divisional administration and Police without actually knowing the real situation of any area.”