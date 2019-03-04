CEO visits Srinagar site of Election Office

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 03:
Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar today visited the site of under-renovation Election Office at Old Government Press Building in Srinagar.
During his visit, the CEO inspected various sections of the office which are under construction/renovation and the repairs that are being carried out to accommodate the officers and officials of the state’s Electoral Office.
The CEO called for facilitating the construction work without any hurdles which will enable opening of the new office just in time. He also praised the efforts of various officers and departments in ensuring fast pace of work at the site.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary accompanied the CEO during the visit.
Once completed, the new office will be having all sorts of facilities including wi-fi hubs and accommodation for staff.
On the occasion, the CEO flagged off a special vehicle of District Election Office Srinagar named ‘Poocho Aur Jaano’ to facilitate people in Election related queries.