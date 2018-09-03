CEO Srinagar Smart City for immediate start of work

Discusses areas where immediate expenditure can lead to tangible results
Discusses areas where immediate expenditure can lead to tangible results
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 02:
CEO Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Srinagar Smart City Project, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today convened a meeting of senior officers of various departments to discuss the areas where immediate expenditure can be made achieving tangible results as proposed under the Services and Facilities head of the Project.
The meeting held threadbare discussions brainstorming the areas where funding as available under the mega-project could be utilized ensuring concrete results in the minimum possible timeframe.
Various projects were approved and different departments and executing agencies were asked to submit DPRs in this regard during the meeting.
Projects which were discussed for approval in the meeting included installation of bio-toilets at major nodes, running of electric buses and setting up of smart bus stations, construction of parking spaces, installation of real-time drinking water quality and air pollution monitoring systems, conservation of existing shrines and temples, upgrading of historical markets, facade restoration of heritage buildings and riverfront beautification.
Dr Shah, on the occasion, impressed upon all the officers to make concerted efforts to realize the set goals under the smart city project. He instructed all the departments to ensure time-bound and result-oriented implementation of all decisions taken in the meeting.
The Srinagar Smart City Project envisions transforming Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city that celebrates its natural and cultural heritage creating harmony and opportunities for all.
ADC Srinagar, Director PD&MD Srinagar and senior officers from various departments and agencies including R&B, PHE and I&FC, PDD, SMC, SDA, Transport, JKPCC, PCB, INTACH among others attended the meeting.