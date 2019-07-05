CEO SMVDSB interacts with first batch of Disaster Management trainees

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, on Thursday interacted with the first batch of Shrine Board trainees, who returned to Katra after concluding their 6-week long training at National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Battalion at Bathinda.

As per a statement, the trainees briefed the CEO about their experiences and learning and shared their vital feedback.



The CEO congratulated each trainee on successfully completing their course with good grades. The CEO congratulated Neeraj Katoch, Sanitation Supervisor for securing first position with 83.2% marks. Manjeet Singh and Pawan Kumar jointly secured second position with 82% marks. Overall, 14 trainees secured ‘B’ grade and 10 secured ‘C’ grade.

The CEO stressed that regular mock drills should be organised for the trainees to remain in the state of fitness and preparedness.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shrine Board and the NDRF had recently reached an agreement to impart advanced disaster management training to its staff in a phased manner. The employees being deputed for the training include staff from security, sanitation, medical and general cadres of the Board. The next batch of the trainees will leave for Bathinda on 6th July, 2019.

Among those present during the interaction were Dr. Arvind Karwani and Amit Vermani, Dy. CEOs besides other concerned officers of the Board, the spokesman added.