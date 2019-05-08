CEO SMVD Shrine Board interacts with staff at Adhkuwari

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with the initiative to hold interaction sessions with the staff working on the track from Katra to Bhawan and at various other locations to address their difficulties Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, accompanied by a team of officers, organised a grievance redressal camp at Adhkuwari today.

During interaction the staff briefed the CEO about the various personnel issues and presented to him memoranda of their demands. These, interalia, pertained to setting up of a primary school at Adhkuwari for facilitating the education of children of the sanitation staff serving in the area, pay fixation, release of grades, provision of technical grades, promotions, regularisation, and issuance of privilege cards to the superannuating employees of the Board for facilitation of darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine and availing other facilities etc.

The CEO addressed some of the issues and grievances on the spot while issued directions to the concerned to ensure a time bound disposal of personnel matters of the employees and addressing other demands projected in the memoranda as well as brought up during the interaction.

The team of officers which accompanied the CEO during the interactive session comprised Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO; Suresh Sharma, Director, Enforcement and Security; Attar Singh Choudhary, Manager, Adhkuwari; Vivek Dubey, Dy. Manager and other officers of the Board.

Among those who participated in the interaction included a number of Safai Karamcharis and other staff of the Board posted in the area.