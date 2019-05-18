CEO shrine board visits SMVD Gurukul, interacts with students

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra and interacted with the faculty, staff and the students.

As per a statement, he said that the Gurukul is being developed as centre of excellence to impart top quality education in Sanskrit language besides all other modern subjects.

The CEO interacted with the students of the Gurukul. He also had an interaction with the students of 6th class who have been recently admitted in this institution for the session 2019-20.

Congratulating the students for their laudable achievements, he asked them to work hard and optimally benefit from the facilities made available by the Board for imparting top quality education at the Gurukul.

Singh also inspected the classrooms, hostel and other facilities during the visit and issued on spot instructions for bringing further improvements in the facilities, wherever required.

It is pertinent to mention that the students studying from class 6th to Shastri Class Part-II in this fully residential institution, which was established by the Shrine Board in 2010, are being provided education, boarding, lodging, books, uniforms etc. by the Shrine Board totally free of cost. The Board has also made elaborate arrangements for indoor and outdoor games at the Gurukul, besides organising debating competitions and other extra-curricular activities for overall personality development of the students, the statement read.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO, SMVDSB and Administrator of the Gurukul; Dr. Dhananjay Mishra, Principal; besides other concerned officers of the Board and engineers were present during the inspection visit of the CEO to the Gurukul, the statement read.



