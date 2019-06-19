CEO Shrine Board conducts staff grievance redressal camp at Banganga

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, interacted with the staff of the Shrine Board at Staff Colony, Balini, Banganga here on Tuesday. The official spokesperson said the interaction was a part of the program to hold interaction with the staff working on the track from Katra to Bhawan and at various other locations to address their difficulties.

The spokesperson said that the CEO enumerated various measures which have already been taken and those in the pipeline for addressing the difficulties of the staff and ensuring their better career prospects. He also threw light on the welfare initiatives which are being taken for the staff by the Board.

He lauded the efforts made by the officers and staff of the Board to ensure greater facilitation of pilgrims visiting the Holy Cave Shrine. He also interacted with the staff in regard to their personnel related matters, welfare initiatives for Safai Karamcharis and other staff.

Referring to the health check-up camp organised by the Board for the employees on this occasion, Simrandeep Singh called upon the staff to avail optimum benefit from these facilities. He also emphasised upon the employees to associate their children with the sports activities by availing state-of-the-art facilities put in place by the Shrine Board at its Sports Complex at Katra, as sports along with academics help in all round personality development of children besides helping in shaping their careers. He also lauded the cultural program presented by the employees and their children on this occasion.

The CEO gave awards and commendation certificates to some of the Safai Karamcharis and other employees as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance and devotion to duty. On the occasion Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO, SMVDSB, spoke about the aims and objectives of organising grievance redressal camps.

Dr. A. K. Sharma, Director Medical Services; Shivani Gupta and Sham Singh, Dy. Managers; Raman Kumar Sharma and Parmatma Singh, Asstt. Managers; Komal Jamwal, Jr. Manager and, besides, other concerned officers and employees of the Shrine Board posted in the Banganga area participated in the interaction program.