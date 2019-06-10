About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CEO SASB reviews yatra preparedness at Domail, Baltal camp

Calls for a synergized approach to achieve better results

Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Umang Narula today visited Domail and Baltal base camp and chaired a meeting of officers to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Ji Yatra-2019 via Baltal route.
The CEO impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that all facilities and arrangements concerning each department required for the smooth conduct of the Yatra are put in place well before its commencement on July 01, 2019. He called for a synergized approach between various departments to achieve desired results.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, ADC Showkat Ahmad, SDPO Kangan, Sheikh Tahir, Executive Engineers of PDD and PHE, AEE R&B & other concerned officers.
The Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal apprised the CEO regarding the arrangements to be put in place by departments associated with Yatra for smooth conduct of SANJY-2019 via Baltal. He gave a detailed review of teams constituted besides Shops/Boarding Tents permissions, Contingency Plan, Communication Plan, registration of service providers, Disaster Management unit, etc.
AEE, R&B department briefed the CEO about the progress on the track including snow clearance and wire meshing at vulnerable spots. To prevent the track from washout due to rain/flash water, the CEO instructed the concerned department to identify vulnerable areas so that proper drainage system is put in place along the steep side of the tract where ever needed. He also asked the concerned officials to work out the possibility of early warning system in case of any exigency at vulnerable points along the track.
Executive engineers of PHE and PDD informed the meeting that water and power supply is already restored at Baltal and Domail.
The CEO, SASB instructed the concerned departments to install signboards depicting passenger fare rates at different places including Baltal Sumo Stand, Taxi Stand Sonamarg, Police Station Sonamarg. Besides signages on Yatra route from Manigam to Baltal depicting facilities like Lavatory Block, Filling Station, Sumo Stand, Hospital, important Helpline numbers and shall monitor the movement of vehicles during Yatra.
He also directed for ensuring proper sanitation in and around Transit Camps and maintaining the cleanliness of entire track en-route to the Holy Cave. He stressed to ensure decomposition of wastes through Solid Waste Management Technique. He also asked the officials to identify space for separate Pony Stand.
Regarding the availability of essential commodities, the CEO was informed that a sufficient quantity of essential commodities is available which is already dumped at a designated station.

 

