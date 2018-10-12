CEO notifies poll timing for Phase III, IV

Orders re-poll at MC Ang polling booth
Orders re-poll at MC Ang polling booth
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 11:
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Shaleen Kabra Thursday notified that the timing for polling for the Phase-III and Phase-IV of the Municipal Election would be from 6.00 am to 4.00 pm.
According to the notifications issued by the CEO JK, the Phase III and Phase IV of municipal elections to be held on October 13 and October 16 shall be from 6 am to 4 pm.
Kabra today notified the re-poll at a one polling station in ward 23 of Municipal Council Anantnag.
According to the notification issued by CEO, the poll taken on 10 October 2018 (Wednesday) at polling station no. 04, New Colony, Shirpora Payeen of Ward No. 23 (Shirpora Bala) of Municipal Council Anantnag is declared to be void and fresh poll at the said polling station shall take place on October 13 (Saturday) from 6 am to 4 pm.