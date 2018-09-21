CEO issues notification for ULB second phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 20:
Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra Thursday issued notification for the conduct of second phase of Municipal polls in the state.
The notification has been issued for Srinagar Municipal Corporation (ward No. 18 to 37), Municipal Committee Langate (ward 1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Sumbal (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Kunzar (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Watergam (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Charar-i-Sharief (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Beerwah (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Magam (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Yaripora (1 to 06 wards), Municipal Committee Frisal (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Council Anantnag (1 to 25 wards), Municipal Committee Bijbehara (1 to 17 wards) in Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division the elections will be held in Phase-II in Municipal Committee Kishtwar (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Doda (1 to 17 wards), Municipal Committee Bhaderwah (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Thatri (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Ramban (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Banihal (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Batote (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Council Udhampur (1 to 21wards), Municipal Committee Ramnagar (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Chenani (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Reasi (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Katra (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Council Kathua (1 to 21 wards), Municipal Committee Hiranagar (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Nagri Parole (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Lakhanpur (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Billawar (1 to 13 wards) and Municipal Committee Basohli (1 to 13).
According to the notification the last date for making nominations is 27th September, 2018 (Thursday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is 28th September, 2018 (Friday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is the 01 October, 2018 (Monday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be taken from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm on 10th October, 2018 (Wednesday), the date of counting is the 20th October, 2018 (Saturday) and the date before which the election shall be completed on 27th October, 2018 (Saturday).