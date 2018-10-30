CEO issues notification for Phase III

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra Monday issued notification for the conduct of the third phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for block Kralpora, Meelyal, Reddi Chokibal, Handwara in District Kupwara, Sumbal in District Bandipora, Rohama and Baramulla in Baramulla District, Ganderbal in Ganderbal District, Soibugh and Sursyar in Budgam District, Keller in Shopian District, D. H. Pora, DK Marg, and Menzgam in Kulgam District, Pashkum, South, TSG, Kargil, and Zansker in Kargil District, Chuchot, Thiksey, Leh, Nimoo, and Saspol in Leh District of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati elections will be held in the third Phase in block Drabshalla, Inderwal, Mugal Maidan and Nagsani in Kishtwar District, Thathri, Chiralla, and Kahara in Doda District, Gool and Gundi Dharam in Ramban District, Chenani and Chanunta in Udhampur District, Keerian Gandyal, Nagri, Basohli, and Bhoond in Kathua District, Rajouri and Dhangri in Rajouri District and Sathra, Nagali Sahib Sain Baba in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 05, 2018 (Monday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 06, 2018 (Tuesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 08, 2018 (Thursday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on November 24, 2018 (Saturday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, the date of counting is November 24, 2018 (Saturday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).