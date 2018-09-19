About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CEO issues notification for Phase-I of ULB polls

Published at September 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sept 18:

The Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabar Tuesday issued formal notification for the conduct of Phase-I of municipal polls.
The notification has been issued for Srinagar Municipal Corporation (ward No. 16-17 and 74), Municipal Committee Kupwara (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Handwara (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Bandipora (1 to 17 wards), Municipal Council Baramulla (1 to 21 wards), Municipal Committee Budgam (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Chadoora (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Khansahib (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Kulgam (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Devsar (1 to 08 wards), Municipal Committee Achabal (1 to 08 wards), Municipal Committee Kokernag (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Qazigund (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Kargil (1 to 13 wards) and Municipal Committee Leh (1 to 13 wards) in Kashmir Division.
In Jammu division, the elections would be held in Phase-I in Jammu Municipal Corporation ( wards 1 to 75), Municipal Committee Bishnah (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Arnia (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee R.S.Pora (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Ghomanhasan (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Akhnoor (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Jourian (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Committee Khour (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Rajouri (1 to 17 wards), Municipal Committee Thanamandi (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Nowshera (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Sunderbani (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Kalakote (1 to 07 wards), Municipal Council Poonch (1 to 17 wards) and Municipal Committee Surankote (1 to 13).
According to the notification the last date for making nominations is 25th September, 2018 (Tuesday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is 26th September, 2018 (Wednesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is the 28th September, 2018 (Friday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be taken from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm on 08th October, 2018 (Monday), the date of counting is the 20th October, 2018 (Saturday) and the date before which the election shall be completed on 27th October, 2018 (Saturday).

 

