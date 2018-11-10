CEO issues notification for Phase-7

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 09:
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra Friday issued the notification for conduct of the seventh phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Block Trehgam, Qadirabad, and Qaziabad in District Kupwara, Naidkhai in District Bandipora, Rafiabad and Pattan in Baramulla District, Safapora in District Ganderbal, Sukhnag and Parnewain Budgam District, Shadimarg in District Pulwama, Kapran and Hermain in District Shopian, Pombay in Kulgam District and Breng, Larnoo and Sagam in District Anantnag of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati elections will be held in the seventh Phase in Block Ramban excluding Halqa Panchayat Dandrath-C (Dugson) in Ramban District, Mahore, Gulabgarh and Chasana in Reasi District, Samba, Nud and Sumb in Samba District, Suchetgarth, Bishnah and Arnia in Jammu District, Budhal, Rajnagar and Khawas in Rajouri District and Mendhar excluding Panchayat HalqaPathanateer in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 16, 2018 (Friday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 17, 2018 (Saturday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19, 2018 (Monday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on 4thDecember, 2018 (Tuesday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, the date of counting is 4thDecember, 2018 (Tuesday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).