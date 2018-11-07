CEO issues notification for Phase 6

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 06:
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra today issued the notification for conduct of the sixth phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Block Arin in District Bandipora, Sopore, Khaipora and Chandilwanigam in Baramulla District, Lar in District Ganderbal, Harwan in District Srinagar, Nagam and Charar-i-sharief in Budgam District, Newa and Dadsara in District Pulwama, Chitragam in District Shopian, Devsar and Pahloo in Kulgam District and Shahabad, Hiller and Verinag in District Anantnag of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati elections will be held in the sixth Phase in Block Bhaderwah and Bhalla in Doda District, Sangaldan and Gandhri in Ramban District, Udhampur in District Udhampur, Thuroo, Thakrakote and Jij Bagli in Reasi District, Kathua, Hiranagar and Marheen in Kathua District, Purmandal, Bari Brahamana and Vijaypur in Samba District, Bhalwal and Marh in Jammu District, Darhal, Thanamandi and Planger in Rajouri District and Balakote and Mankote in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 13, 2018 (Tuesday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 14, 2018 (Wednesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 16, 2018 (Friday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on 1st December, 2018 (Saturday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, the date of counting is 1st December, 2018 (Saturday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).