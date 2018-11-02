CEO issues notification for fourth phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
The Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra Thursday issued notification for the conduct of the fourth phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Blocks Mawer and Qalamabad in District Kupwara, Bandipora in District Bandipora, Bijhama, Wailoo, and Singhpora in Baramulla District, Beerwah, and Waterhail in Budgam District, Pulwama and Aripal in District Pulwama, Shopian in District Shopian, Kund in Kulgam District, Achabal, Qazigund, Vessu, Shangus, and Chittergul in District Anantnag of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati elections will be held in the fourth Phase in Block Kishtwar in Kishtwar District, Doda (Ghat), Dali Udyanpur and Gundana in Doda District, Ukhral in Ramban District, Ramnagar and Ghordi in Udhampur District, Bilawar, Mandli, Nagrota Gujroo, and Dinga Amb in Kathua District, Bhalwal Brahmana, Khour, Samwan, Khara Bhalli, and Pargwal in Jammu District, Doongi, and Qila Darhal in Rajouri District and Poonch in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 08, 2018 (Thursday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 09, 2018 (Friday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 12, 2018 (Monday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on November 27, 2018 (Tuesday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, the date of counting is November 27, 2018 (Tuesday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).
The CEO also issued a fresh notification for the conduct of the Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches for Block Gurez in district Bandipora.
The fresh notification was issued in view of the report of District Panchayat Election Officer Bandipora that extremely harsh weather conditions and disruption of road connectivity have resulted in depriving a large number of intending candidates from filing nominations in the elections leading to no nominations for Halqa Panchayats of Block Gurez of District Bandipora.
Accordingly, the Notification dated 23rd October 2018, to the extent it pertains to the process of conduct of elections in the said Block, is hereby rescinded, the notification added.
As per the fresh notification, the last date for making nominations is November 05, 2018 (Monday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 06, 2018 (Tuesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 08, 2018 (Thursday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on November 17, 2018 (Saturday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, the date of counting is November 17, 2018 (Saturday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).