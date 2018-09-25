CEO issues notification for final phase of ULB polls

Govt orders cancellation of leaves to its employees
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 24:
The Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra Monday issued notification for the conduct of fourth and final phase of Municipal Polls-2018.
The notification has been issued for Srinagar Municipal Corporation (ward No. 01 to 05 & 54 to 73), Municipal Committee Pattan (ward 1 to 13), Municipal Committee Ganderbal (1 to 17 wards), Municipal Committee Pampore (1 to 17 wards), Municipal Committee Khrew (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Pulwama (1 to 13 wards), Municipal Committee Shopian (1 to 17 wards), and Municipal Committee Dooru Verinag (1 to 17 wards) in Kashmir Division.
According to notification the last date for making nominations is October 01, 2018 (Monday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is 03 October, 2018 (Wednesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is the 05 October, 2018 (Friday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be taken from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm on 16th October, 2018 (Tuesday), the date of counting is the 20th October, 2018 (Saturday) and the date before which the election shall be completed on 27th October, 2018 (Saturday).
Meanwhile, the government today withdrew facility of leave to its employees and directed that leaves already sanctioned will be treated to have been cancelled but the leaves sanctioned on medical grounds or study purposes will remain in force.
The government has issued the orders in view of the municipal and panchayat elections the process for which has been already started and phase one of the municipal polls is close at hand.
An order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to Government, General Administration Department reads, “leave of any kind sanctioned to government employees except leave sanctioned on medical grounds or for study purposes shall stand cancelled forthwith. The concerned employees shall report to their respective places of posting immediately.”
Stating that no leave of any kind shall be granted to a government employee except of medical emergency till the conclusion of municipal and panchayat elections in the state, the government has also directed that all employees shall remain available at their respective headquarters and places of postings till the conclusion of elections.