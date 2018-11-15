CEO issues notification for final Phase

Govt announces holiday in poll-bound areas
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra Wednesday issued the notification for conduct of the final phase of Panchayat polls to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Block Natnussa, Drugmulla and Magam in District Kupwara, Banakoot in District Bandipora, Tujjar Sharief, Hardaboora and Tangmarg in Baramulla District, Wakura in Ganderbal District, Chadoora and Pakherpora in Budgam District, Kakapora and Awantipora in Pulwama District, Zainpora in District Shopian, Kulgam in Kulgam District and Pahalgam in Anantnag District of Kashmir Division.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 22, 2018 (Thursday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 24, 2018 (Saturday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, 2018 (Monday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on 11th December, 2018 (Tuesday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, the date of counting is 11th December, 2018 (Tuesday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).
Meanwhile, the government has declared public holiday in the poll-bound areas.
“Public holiday shall be observed within the limits of the respective CD-Blocks of concerned Districts on account of Panchayat Elections -2018, on the date of polls under the Negotiable Instrument Act-1881,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
It said the holiday on account of polls to the Panchayat Elections-2018, shall be observed only in the areas where the polling is to be held.
According to the order special casual leave shall be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise, for which they will demonstrate proof of voting on return.