CEO issues notification for 5th Phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 03:
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra Saturday issued notification for the conduct of the fifth phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification was issued for Block Langate, Wavoora and Sogam in District Kupwara, Aloosa in District Bandipora, Zaingeer, Sherabad Khore and Lalpora in Baramulla District, Sherpathri in District Ganderbal, Khag and S K Pora in Budgam District, Litter and Tral in District Pulwama, K-Ullar and Ramnagri in District Shopian, Frisal and Behibagh in Kulgam District and K Pora and D Pora in District Anantnag of Kashmir division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayat elections would be held in the fifth Phase in Block Assar, Marmat and Khellani in Doda District, Batote and Rajgarh in Ramban District, Majalta, Khoon, Kulwanta and Parlidhar in Udhampur District, Arnas and Bhamag in Reasi District, Akhnoor, Maira Mandrian, Chowki Choura and Mathwar in Jammu District, Nowshera, Seri and Sunderbani in Rajouri District and Lassana in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 1), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 12, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 14, the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on November 29 from 8 am to 2 pm, the date of counting is November 29 unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on December 17.