CEO issues notification for 2nd Phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra Friday issued notification for the conduct of the second phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Kalaroos, Machil and Rajwar in District Kupwara, Ganstan and Nowgam in District Bandipora, Sangrama and Wagoora in Baramulla District, Kangan in Ganderbal District, Khanmoh in Srinagar District, Khansahib in Budgam District, Drass, Budgam and Rathsun in Budgam District, Bijbehara and Anantnag in Anantnag District, Bhambatt, Karsha, Sankoo, Shaker Chaktan, Shargol, and Lotchum in Kargil District, Khaltsi, Skurbuchan, Diskit, Turtuk, and Panamik in Leh District of Kashmir Division.
In Jammu Division, the Panchayati elections will be held in the second Phase in Trigam, Palmar, and Thakrai in Kishtwar District, Bhagwah and Kastigarh in Doda District, Banihal in Ramban District, Jaganoo, Sewna, Narsoo and Tikri in Udhampur District, Lohai Malhar, Baggan, and Duggain in Kathua District, Lamberi and Siot in Rajouri and Mandi and Loran in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 02, 2018 (Friday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 03, 2018 (Saturday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 05, 2018 (Monday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm on November 20, 2018 (Tuesday), the date of counting is November 20, 2018 (Tuesday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).