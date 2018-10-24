CEO issues notification for 1st phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
The Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra Tuesday issued notification for conduct of 1st phase of Panchayat polls to elect Sarpanches and Panches.
The notification has been issued for Keran, Ramhal, Tarathpora, Teetwal, Tangdar in District Kupwara, Gurez, Baktoor, Tulail in District Bandipora, Kunzer, Uri, Parenpillan, Noorkhah, Kandi-Belt Rafiabad in Baramulla District, Gund in Ganderbal District, Khanmoh in Srinagar District, Khansahib in Budgam District, Drass, Lungnak, Barsoo, Tai-Suru in Kargil District, Durbuk, Singay Lalok, Kharu, Nyoma, Rong, Rupsho in Leh District in Kashmir Division.
In Jammu division, the Panchayat elections would be held in 1st Phase in Dachhan, Bunjwah, Marwah, Padder, Warwan in Kishtwar District, Bhallessa, Changa, Jakyas, Chilli Pingal in Doda District, Ramsoo, Khari in Ramban District, Dudu Basantgarh, Lath Marothi, Panchari, Moungri in Udhampur District, Bani, Duggan in Kathua District, Manjakote, Panjgrain in Rajouri and Buffliaz, Surankote in Poonch District.
According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is October 30 (Tuesday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is October 31 (Wednesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 2 (Friday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm on November 17, (Saturday), the date of counting is November 17 unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on December 17.