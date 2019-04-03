About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CEO gets updates on poll preparedness from Div Coms

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shailendra Kumar Tuesday received a detailed briefing on the election preparedness and status of facilities at the polling stations for smooth conduct of General Elections in the State.
The CEO interacted with the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh and other senior officers and reviewed the arrangements put in place at each Polling Station, especially where the polling is scheduled for first and second phase.
The Divisional Commissioners gave detailed account of arrangements and informed that all necessary facilities like drinking water, electricity, waiting sheds, ramps, wheel chairs, toilets, road connectivity and communication have been put in place at most of the Polling Stations and assured to cover the remaining ones well in time. They told that facilities are being monitored by the senior officers and all gaps will be plugged in time.
The CEO called upon the Divisional Commissioners to monitor the election related matters personally and remain in constant touch with the District Election Officers (DEOs) to address the issues, if any on priority to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the State. He stressed on synergized efforts to achieve tangible results.
Commissioner/Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary School Education, Sarita Chouhan, Secretary Social Welfare, Farooq Ahmed Lone, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saughat Biswas, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Arun K. Manhas and Additional CEO, Rakesh Kumar Srangal were present in the meeting.
The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Secretary PHE, Ajeet Kumar Sahu joined through video conferencing.

 

