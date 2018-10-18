CEO ERA inspects progress of work on transport projects

Inspects Jehangir–Chowk–Rambagh flyover project
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
Dr. Raghav Langer, Chief Executive Officer J&K ERA Wednesday undertook on-site inspection of various transport projects being executed by J&K ERA in the Srinagar city under the ongoing Asian Development Bank funded JKUSDIP (Jammu and Kashmir Urban Sector Development Investment Programme).
During inspection of work on Jehangir–Chowk–Rambagh flyover project, Showkat Wani, Director Kashmir, JK ERA informed that under phase-I of the project between comprising of Amar Singh college to Barzulla Bridge has already been completed in May, 2018 and one way traffic on the stretch is plying which has decongested the traffic on the said road stretch underneath to a great extent and presently work on 2nd phase of the project between Rambagh to Allochi-Bagh stretch has been further accelerated and more than 80% physical progress has been achieved.
CEO ERA directed contractor to ensure that phase–II of the project is completed and made motorable by 31st Dec, 2018.
While giving out details about 3rd-phase of the project between Amar Singh College to Jehangir Chowk it was informed that as on date 50% progress has been achieved and structural component of the phase is expected to be completed by March-2019.
Later CEO, ERA inspected progress of work on grade separator near TRC where he was informed that 60% physical progress has been achieved on the project as a whole and presently work on construction of ramps on Sonawar- Linz and JK Bank Corporate limbs are in full swing.
CEO ERA directed contractor to mobilize additional man and machinery to ensure the completion of work by Dec, 2018 and March, 2019 respectively for both limbs.
It was also directed by CEO that concerned engineers and consultants of ERA will on daily basis monitor the progress of these works in case of laxity on part of the contractor penalty and other penal provisions in the clause shall be invoked.
The CEO reiterated that these projects be completed as per the agree timelines as already excessive dealy has happened in the completion of these vital projects.
The concerned contractor for the flyover project raised the issue of diversion of traffic between Naaz Crossing to Jehangir Chowk for undertaking works in this stretch regarding which the CEO directed ERA officials to submit a detailed site plan within timelines so that the same can be taken up with IGP Traffic, Srinagar.
Besides Director Kashmir, JKERA, Sheikh Javed, Project Manager, Transport, J&K ERA. Team Leader, DSC and other officers of JKERA and consultants accompanied CEO ERA during the site visit.