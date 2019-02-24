CEO ERA inspects construction site of additional block at LD Hospital

Building to be constructed using 'Base Isolation Technique'
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 23:
Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA Dr. Raghav Langer Saturday inspected the construction site of additional block of Lal Ded Maternity Hospital in Srinagar.
The project has been taken up at an approximate cost of Rs 75 crore under the World Bank funded JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project) for strengthening of critical infrastructure in the state .
The officers of JKPCC (which is designated implementing agency for the project) informed CEO ERA that the proposed additional hospital block will be constructed adjacent to the existing hospital complex and the new building will be integrated with it. The building will be a six floor (including ground floor) with parking space, patients waiting lounge, canteen in ground floor, new –born section in 1st floor, operation theatres and labour rooms in 2nd floor, 3rd floor as patients waiting lounge and hospital equipments while as 4th and 5th floors will have space for wards It was said that the building will be constructed using the Base Isolation Technique which is earth quake proof and has been recommended by the World Bank as the region falls under the Seismic Zone –V.
The technique will be used for the first time in any of the public constructions in the state. The building block has also been categorized as Green Building and is being designed to achieve the performance based on international design standards
CEO, ERA also had an interaction with the hospital authorities who expressed satisfaction with the proposed design of the building and also made a request for providing logistic requirements like complete medical equipments and furniture that will be required for making the additional hospital block functional.
He directed the officers of JKPCC and JTFRP to hold the meeting with the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation so that the component is taken care of under the project. He also directed the JKPCC and design consultancy to complete the preparation of drawings and other technical details by first week of March, 2019 and ensure that the work on the project is started at the earliest
Several Officers of Lad Ded Hospital, JKPCC, and JTFRP also accompanied the CEO, ERA during his visit.