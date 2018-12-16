CEO discusses project components with experts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 15:
Chief Executive Officer Srinagar Smart City, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday chaired a meeting of senior officers and experts of different fields to seek their ideas for areas needing corrective measures for meaningful and tangible results under the Srinagar Smart City project.
The official spokesperson said the meeting, which lasted for several hours held threadbare discussions on where and how the funding as sanctioned for different works to different departments and agencies under the project could be judiciously utilized for bringing out concrete results in the minimum possible timeframe.
The spokesperson said that the meeting attended by experts from a cross-section of fields discussed all major proposals and ongoing works approved under the project so far.
Two project management consultants from the New Delhi-based URS Scott Wilson India Private Limited gave suggestions for value-addition to works under the project.
Prominent artists Masood Hussain and Yousuf Naqshbandi, roped in for undertaking street art along the roads of Srinagar as part of the beautification component of the project, also attended the meeting. The duo has been assigned at least twelve spots representing varied spaces to start with.
The meeting also reviewed the status of ongoing works under the project. Concerned departments and executing agencies signed for execution of certain projects were asked to expedite works and submit periodic work status reports with photographic evidence.
The spokesperson said that the Projects currently in progress include installation of bio-toilets at major nodes, running of electric buses and setting up of smart bus stations, construction of parking spaces, installation of real-time drinking water, quality and air pollution monitoring systems, conservation of existing shrines and temples, upgrading of historical markets, facade restoration of heritage buildings and riverfront beautification.
Dr Shah, while highlighting the importance of the Srinagar Smart City project, called upon all officers and individuals concerned to grab this extraordinary opportunity to contribute and transform Srinagar city, with its most unique and fascinating characteristics.
The Srinagar Smart City Project is part of the Smart Cities Mission programme of Government of India aimed at developing and making Srinagar and 100 other cities of the country - citizen friendly and sustainable.
"It envisions transforming Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city that celebrates its natural and cultural heritage creating harmony and opportunities for all," the spokesperson said.
Senior officers from R&B, I&FC, PDD, SMC, SDA, Transport, Floriculture, JKPCC, PCB and INTACH and officials from the Srinagar Smart City Limited attended the meeting.