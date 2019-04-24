CEO discusses arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary to Governor and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Umang Narula on Tuesday chaired a meeting of heads of various departments to discuss arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2019.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu, M K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner JMC, Vikas Sharma, Director Tourism Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, Chief Engineers of PHE, M&RE, PWD(R&B), members of civil society and senior functionaries of concerned departments while DC, Kathua, Ramban and Udhampur attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding various arrangements for the yatra including accommodation, security, traffic arrangements, water, power, food, hygiene and sanitation etc, the official added.